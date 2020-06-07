The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Nicole Marie Horvath, 38, 100 block of Oakland Hills Road, Rotonda West. Charges: battery and petty theft. Bond: $6,000.
Samuel Raymond Dembin, 23, 100 block of Morningstar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Brandon Lamont Thomas, 35, 22000 block of Bayshore Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, knowingly driving while license is suspended and violation of probation. Bond: $3,500.
Suzanne Renee Stone, 58, 300 block of Dover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing. Bond: $2,000.
Christina Marie Cooper, 48, 23000 block of McMullen Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing. Bond: $2,000.
