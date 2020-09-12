The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Lydia Desiree Corker, 24, Tampa. Charge: carrying a concealed weapon without a license. Bond: $1,500.

Larry Curtis Avant, 21, homeless. Charges: possession of a firearm by convicted felon and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

William Preston Tice, 33, 21000 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of an injunction within 500 feet of a school. Bond: none.

Alan Walter Scholz, 69, 19000 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Amanda Lynn Cicchetti, 33, 500 block of Atwater St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Christopher Allen Kast, 28, 3000 block of Corning St., Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage, and leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries. Bond: $40,000.

Ronald Lamar Cole, 51, 100 block of Cole Brothers Drive, Placida. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $5,000.

Brandi Nicole Weiser, 37, Orlando. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Steffen Shepperd, 25, New Castle, Indiana. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and carrying a concealed weapon without a license. Bond: $11,500.

Kevin Joseph Calderone, 29, Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license is suspended-third offense and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

Daniel Patrick Kain, 39, Fort Myers. Charges: three charges of grand theft of property less than $5,000, two charges of resisting law enforcement during retail theft, and failure to appear. Bond: $70,000.

Tyre Damian McNeal, 19, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, operating a motor vehicle without a license, and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,000.

Pamela Dawn Peak, 51, 8000 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $9,000.

Kenneth Anthony Kresho, 48, 100 block of Orange St., Englewood. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $6,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Juergen Karl Hartman, 64, Ballston Spa, New York. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

