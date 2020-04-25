The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Thomas Pete Diodorou, 42, 11000 block of Battelo Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Faith Spittler, 28, 24000 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery. Bond: none.
Jason Clifford Wardally, 66, 22000 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
Bridget Ann Wellenc, 54, 13000 block of Overton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Cynthia Lee Jones, 51, 4400 block of Hennemann St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Randy Steven White, 52, 22000 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Jennifer Motta Guedes, 38, 300 block of Greneda St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Gwendalinda Marie Brown, 57, 19000 block of Lauzon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery. Bond: $1,000.
Catherine Joy, 62, 13000 block of Drivesdale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.
Isaac Jenkins, 28, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register a motor vehicle, DUI and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.
David Alexander Berry, 18, Fort Lauderdale. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $3,000.
Yirmyah Johnson, 18, Hollywood, Florida. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $3,000.
Clinton Samuel Forbes, 18, Hollywood, Florida. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle, out-of-county warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $10,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
