Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Marlon Ricardo Moulton, 30, West Palm Beach. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,200.
Carl Herman Weiner, 35, 2300 block of Charleston Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Anna Marie Scotti, 42, 500 block of West Cashew, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Antonio Nicholas Dakouny, 20, 3300 block of Pinetree Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Cesar Manuel Urbina-Almendarez, 39, 14000 block of River Beach Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Erik Rodrigo Duenas, 46, 24000 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $10,000.
Jose Adanay Ferrera Bentes, 23, 21000 block of Kenyon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear misdemeanor. Bond: none.
Omner Joel Reyes, 27, 21000 block of Kenyon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Karli Marie Jones, 29, 6300 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Robert Samuel Hermida, 58, 11000 block of Willington Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Vikki Sue Kearns, 68, Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Nakia Jefferson, 42, Rochester, NY. Charge: battery (second offense). Bond: $10,000.
Brandi Danielle Natagh Ball, 35, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: disorderly intoxication, battery by intentional touch or strike, resisting officer without violence, criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $7,500.
Jimmy Rae Taulbee, 43, 100 block of Bamboo Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with an expired license. Bond: None.
Brandon Ray Thomassen, 33, homeless. Charges: possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Michelle Elizabeth Smith, 38, 13000 block of Keystone Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, two counts of possess a controlled substance without a prescription and drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Dylan Anthony Shawn Rodgers, 30 homeless. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $10,000.
Ashley Allyn Britto, 37, 21000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Christopher Blais Gallant, 20, 21000 block of Evenston Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.
Dominic Allen Johnston, 22, 2000 block of Pellam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $8,000.
Ronnie Eugene Clegg, 43, Little Rock, AR. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle, knowingly driving while license is suspended, possession of controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register as a convicted felon. Bond: $10,500.
Michelle Vazquez Oliveras, 26, Fort Myers. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft more than $5000. Bond: $10,000.
Jessica Lynn Frary, 41, 2000 block of Buckskin Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $3,000.
Jose Julian Palmerin Vazquez, 20, 1000 block of Airport Road, Arcadia. Charges: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, false ID given to law enforcement. Bond: $3,500.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Darrell Keith Thomas, 54, Lehigh Acres. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; possession of marijuana over 20 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Pamela Jayne Fuchs, 62, 600 block of Hunter Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription, drug paraphernalia, smuggling contraband into a detention facility, out-of-state fugitive. Bond: $15,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Jerome Downing, 36, 200 block of East Cowles Street, Englewood. Charges: out-of- county warrant (Charlotte) and violation of parole (pretrial release for DUI). Bond: none.
Diann Marion Hill, 56, 50 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation (DUI and damage to property vehicle). Bond: $10,000.
Richard Alan Jones, 36, 100 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charges: out-of-county warrant (Pinellas) and failure to appear pre-trial petit theft. Bond $1,013.
Luda Chasto, 44, 3000 block of Alwood Street, North Port. Charges: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle, DUI with property damage. Bond: $620.
Bailey Nicole Clipner, 22, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: None.
Dustin Michael Colley, 34, 6000 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI and operating a motorcycle without a license. Bond: $240.
Jamison Nichols, 31, 500 block of Kumquat, Venice. Charge: larceny/theft. Bond: $120.
Alexander Panagos Noone, 37, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $15,000.
Vadim Vasilyevich Solovyanchik, 36, 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $3,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Yorman A. Balmaceda Chavarria, 28, 3200 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license; DUI - blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $240.
Rogelio F. Infantas, 50, Lehigh Acres. Charges: burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed and larceny. Bond: $3,000.
Aliaksandr Kapitonau, 50, 2000 block of Sparkle Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Dana Pratt, 56, 4000 block of Mermell Circle, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.
Stephen Seed, 59, block of 100 block of Gause Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Steven Darrell Knox, 43, Miami. Charge: lewd lascivious behavior (commit sex act in presence of correctional facility employee). Bond: $15,000.
Justin Lelon Murphy, 28, homeless, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
John Phillip Steyer Jr., 53, 9600 block of Southwest Miami Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery ( second or subsequent offense). Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon & Sue Erwin
