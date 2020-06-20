The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jayson Wayne Manning, 32, Sarasota. Charge: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. Bond: $10,000.

Legoff Barthelemy, 18, Riverview, Florida. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Craig Gardner Courtney Sr., 47, 7000 block of Moss Rose, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Michael Barone, 33, 200 block of West End Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $3,500.

Joshua Patrick Moore, 37, 900 block of Dupin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Danielle Lacie Ferrero, 37, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and petty theft. Bond: $20,000.

Chester Gene Gunter, 72, Martinez, Georgia. Charges: battery on a person 65 or older, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $300,000.

Codi Lee Devan, 30, 1300 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Logan Ryan Riggleman, 32, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violating a domestic violence injunction. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments