The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jayson Wayne Manning, 32, Sarasota. Charge: aggravated battery on a pregnant victim. Bond: $10,000.
Legoff Barthelemy, 18, Riverview, Florida. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Craig Gardner Courtney Sr., 47, 7000 block of Moss Rose, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Barone, 33, 200 block of West End Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $3,500.
Joshua Patrick Moore, 37, 900 block of Dupin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Danielle Lacie Ferrero, 37, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and petty theft. Bond: $20,000.
Chester Gene Gunter, 72, Martinez, Georgia. Charges: battery on a person 65 or older, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $300,000.
Codi Lee Devan, 30, 1300 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Logan Ryan Riggleman, 32, 1600 block of White Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violating a domestic violence injunction. Bond: $5,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.