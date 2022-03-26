Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Alisa Marie Heilman, 35, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended second offense; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: none.
Seth Tyler Chancy, 23, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
James Dalton McCoy Whidden, 29, 300 block of Sunflower Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft first degree, more than $100 less than $750. Bond: none.
Jenna Holloway, 20, 4200 block of Pinecrest Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs; fail to return drivers license registration when insurance cancelled; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; marijuana — possess not more than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Amanda Evette Ramos, 28, 3100 block of Huntley Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: $500.
Dru Darrah, 56, 6100 block of Alfred Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts torment deprive mutilate kill animals; three counts abandonment of animals. Bond: $18,000.
Jonathan Robert Rafn, 34, 700 block of Mirado Lane Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts battery second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Dave Henely Goodridge, Jr., 39, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Marquise Tyrelle Faison, 25, 21000 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: four underlying charges; failure to appear felony — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Kalim Nuyabinghi Miller, 50, 400 block of Bonita Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: witness/order to transport — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Daniel Patrick McGrail, 36, 3100 block of Pinecrest Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: none.
Lindsey Marie Normando, 31, 4900 block of Weatherton Street, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Saymila Smith, 30, Newark, N.J. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Thomas Martin Drake, 48, Kentucky. Charges: convicted felon failes to register; grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $4,500.
Marcos Vanegas, 46, 2400 block of South Circle Drive, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Tara Evonne Larsen, 29, 2400 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petit theft second degree first offense; two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Colby Ari Jimenez, 30, 6300 block of Safford Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
Christopher Paul Lester, 28, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny: petit theft second degree two or more theft convictions. Bond: $1,500.
Robin Renee Robb, 41, 5200 block of Malamin Road, North Port. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $1,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jaccob Manuel Daley, 25, 2200 block of Allegheny Lane, North Port. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivlent status; DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $240.
Jason Craig Lee, 46, 1700 block of Kadshow Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt of court: failure to appear: unlawful use of a two-way communication device/drugs sell meth. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
