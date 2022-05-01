Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Marrell Mason Hopson, 25, Winter Park. Charges: two counts of possession controlled substance without prescription; possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana; possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Dolores Najera Jaimes, 35, West Palm Beach. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license Bond: $1,000.
David Michael Tacey, 70, Michigan. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Lucienne Sophie Pears, 47, 27000 block of Creekbridge Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Sarah Marie Arney, 33, 28000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
Robert Wayne Rhinesmith, 53, 24000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocation no new charge entry; two counts possession controlled substance without prescription; possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Charles Jeffrey Rife, 59, 6200 block of Safford Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Kelly Reed Boykin, 63, 85000 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation of community control; follow harass cyberstalk after injunction for protection; violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
Molly Ann Tagtow, 42, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
Anthony Brett Sanchez, 31, 2100 block of Villa Green Avenue, North Port. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Sheldon Oketho Archer, Jr., 36, homeless. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Liszet Rubio Albarado 19, Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts possession controlled substance without prescription; possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana; possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Jacob Michael Rice, 30, (out of state address withheld). Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike; two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Patrik Balazs, 31, 8200 block of Culebra Avenue, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant; failure to appear; operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Cheila Marie Concepcion Perez, Cheila Perez, 23, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant Charlotte County/petit theft. Bond: $1,000.
Steven Jacob Mackey, 23, 7100 block of Elyton Drive, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: larceny petit theft first offense. Bond: $1,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Scott Alan Fearn, 56, 4300 block of La Rosa Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: DUI 4th or subsequent offense. Bond: none
Lori Lee Harris, 45, Sarasota. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: trespassing structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
