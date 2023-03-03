Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Courtney Lyyn Anderson, 55, 4300 block of Redfish Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,500.
• Stephanie Lee Nichols, 42, 4200 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; smuggle contraband controlled substance in correctional detention facility; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: none.
• Phillip Edward Carpenter, 28, 21000 block of Pemberton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; possess controlled substance without prescription DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $5,000.
• Dejesus Maurice Kelly, 45, 22000 block of New York Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Manuel Camacho Borges, 32, 12000 block of Kaiser Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Gregory Jerome, 45, 200 block of Martin Drive Northeast, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery; two counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $80,000.
• Mathew Allen Ward, 36, 17000 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $477.
• Mario Rolando Ruiz Mendez, 40, Lakeland. Charges: out of county warrant; court sentenced - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
• Jason Jarmillo, 37, Immokalee. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Epifanio Herrera Hernandez, 37, Immokalee. Charges: fail to register motor vehicle; operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $2,000.
• Emilio Leopoldo Medina, 68, Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Jason Allen Hastings, 44, 11000 block of Vanessa Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $2,500.
• Elvin Reyes, 33, Bradenton. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Faith A. Hassey, 24, Branford, Florida. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Kenneth Alan Jones, 59, 400 block of San Felix Streeet, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of parole. Bond: none.
• Loretta Marie Simmons, 41, 25000 block of Dundee Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Christopher James Hassey, 25, Bonita Springs. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
FHP reported the following arrest:
• Alan Brian Maroney, 55, 19000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Alejandro Javier Gruneiro, 54, 600 block of River Road, Venice. Charge: larceny grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• David Paul Leclercq, 46, 9600 block of Hawk Nest Lane, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: violoation of probation: lewd and lascivious molest victim more than 12 years less than 16 years. Bond: none.
• Adrian Sky Rogers, 32, 1000 block of Porpoise Road, Venice. Charges: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol: DUI damage to property or person of another; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $740.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jessica Nicole Cox, 38, 6300 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charges: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit two or more prior convictions - shoplifted; trespass occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
• Tyler Hunter Pendleton, 26, 21000 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery: prior conviction: commit battery second subsequent offense; heroin - sell: Schedule I; resist officer: obstruct without violence; obstructing justice: hinder witness communication info to law enforcement officer/judge felony second proc - no weapon. Bond: $29,500.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Clemente Mendoza Garcia, 47, 4600 block of Freeman Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Yolanda Dawn Kersey, 23, Zolfo Springs. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment - possession and or use; nonmoving traffic violation: drive while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $2,120.
- Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.