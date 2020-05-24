The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
James Anthony Popivich, 32, 2300 block of Pine Grove Circle West, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Madison Ann Martin, 21, 2300 block of Rio de Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Michael John Bebon, 46, 13000 block of Flaherty Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: $3,500.
Bonnie Jean Woolcot, 42, 18000 block of Windswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery. Bone: none.
Guerdy David Geffrard, 31, 4600 block of Kenoska St., North Port. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, false identification given to a law enforcement officer, driving without license revoked-habitual offender, two counts of resisting an officer without violence, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Wilbert Rivera-Pagan, 37 unknown address in Lake Suzy. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
William Anthony Tillis, 40, 2800 block of 12th St., Englewood. Charges: battery, corruption by threat against a public servant, resisting an officer with violence, criminal mischief under $200 damage and false imprisonment. Bond: none.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
