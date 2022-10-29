Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Takis J. Screen, 29, Tampa. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $3,013.
Patrick Thomas Cochran, 26, Springfield. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
Melissa Ann Vidales, 48, 3200 block of Riverside Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender; out of county warrant. Bond: none.
James Darryl Wheeles, 55, 29000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damages. Bond: $3,500.
Travis Grant Walters, 26, 2200 block of Lee Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge; failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Joseph Starr Taylor, 38, 13000 block of Overton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $15,000.
Mark Charles O'Donnell, 68, 2600 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; resisting officer without violence; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Jake Daniel Nastars, 29, Phoenix. Charge: burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $10,000.
Dooley Evan Pickering, 43, 4100 block of Kenvil Drive, North Port. Charge: nonsupport of dependent. Bond: none.
Ryan Alyssia Gillies, 35, North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
Daniel Alonzo-Alonzo, 27, Lebanon, Tenn. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Michael Ryan Cason, 43, 7400 block of Michael Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
Brett Robert Kennedy, 28, 2500 block of 11th Street, Englewood. Charge: Murder not premeditated no felony offense. Bond: none.
George Stephen Petty, 66, Cape Coral. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $90.
Richard Joseph Menna, 49, Cape Coral. Charges: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,000.
Maria D. Camargo Perez, 38, Bradenton. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
Adam Joseph Jackson, 41, Bowling Green. Charges: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of controlled substance without prescription; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Travis Allen Palmer, 30, Bokeelia. Charges: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Kaleb Adside, 26, 8900 block of SW Hampshire Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: weekender: serving two days — concurrent. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Vaughn Garrett Byrd-Titus, 30, 400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Osprey. Charge: probation violation: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $5,000.
Jacob Thomas Bythrow, 20, 2300 block of Bronco Lane, North Port. Charge: marijuana possession over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
John Theodore Forsberg, 64, 400 block of Ingres Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery on person 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.
Dagoberto Carmelo Oquendo Fabelo, Dagoberto Fabelo, 57, 2200 block of Rosaro Avenue, North Port. Charges: damage to property — criminal mischief: $1,000 or more; simple assault: intentional threat to do violence (domestic). Bond: none.
Kenneth Robert Seylhouwer, 40, 4000 block of Weidman Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: violation of injunction for domestic violence protection. Bond: none.
Timothy Clyatt Smith, 47, 100 block of Ogburn Street, Osprey. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: drugs — possession of controlled substance without prescription., Bond: none.
Christopher Lavon Taylor II, 23, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jesseca Nicole Cox, 37, 6500 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charges: Drugs - possession of controlled substance without prescription (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); destroying evidence: alter, destroy, conceal, remove records, physical evidence; drug equipment - possession and/or use. Bond: $1,620.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Zachary David Schwind, 29, 100 block of Ball Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: probation violation: DUI blood alcohol 0.15; contempt of court: failure to appear: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
