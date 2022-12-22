Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Dennis Jay Bittner, 73, 100 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda. Charge: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
• Erin Ann Matts, 45, 2100 block of Mark Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pre-trial release - no new charge entry. bond: none.
• Mathieu Ryan Wink, 42, 18000 block of Driggers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release - no new charge entry. Bond: $3,000.
• Lou Ann DeMartino, 68, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: use of 911 system to make false alarm report. Bond: $1,500.
• Jamie Chavarria Martinez, 33, Pensacola. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Chelsea Lynn Joiner, 27, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Darren James Rodriguez, 57, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Abner Estuardo Pacay-Pop, 18, Lehigh Acres. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Santavious M. Wrioght, 19, Tampa. Charges: resisting officer without violence; reckless driving first offense; grand theft of motor vehicle; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer wanton disregard; operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Michael Hernandez, 18, Tampa. Charges: resisting officer without violence; grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Andy Iverson Pierre, 21, Tampa. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Amber Marie Piatkowski, 43, 400 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jaime Francisco Espinoza, 26, 400 block of Beverly Road, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jonathan Mark Frankel, 58, 300 block of Tamiami Trail, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Gary William Hand Jr., 49, 5000 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charge: out of county warrant (Polk) — violation of probation, possess paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Emma Danielle Levalley, 34, 900 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear: DUI). Bond: $7,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ameshia Crawford, 32, Bradenton. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Carlos Henrique Martinez, 22, Tampa. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Sharon Lee Markey, 69, Bradenton. Charges: organized dealing traffic stolen property and fraud (obtain merchandise money with false receipt). Bond: $20,500.
• Michael James Scott, 31, 700 block of South Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charge: possession marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• Rashawd Lenard Smiley, 37, Georgia. Charge: possession cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Mark Patrick Kinsman, 66, 200 block of Jacaranda Circle, Venice. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older (domestic). Bond: none.
Desoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kimberly Rebecca Hall, 27, 1600 block of Southeast Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Joshua Shane Ray, 37, 2100 block of Southwest Reynolds Street, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Justin Matthew Rettel, 37, 6500 block of Southwest Pensacola Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell manufacture or deliver Schedule 1; possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Quameer Jamal Hinson, 23, 100 block of Ridgewood Drive, Arcadia. Charges: obstruct police (possession of concealed handcuff key while in custody); resisting officer without violence; assault on officer firefighter EMT, etc.; criminal mischief $1,000 or more; domestic assault. Bond: $4,500.
- Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
