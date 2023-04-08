The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Gary Dennis Mulawa, 80, 1100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Bayron Duvier Ariano Amador, 34, 50 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Stacie Lynn Dalgleish, 60, 11000 block of 2nd Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• Richard J. Skiba, 68, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Frank John Benyk, 46, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Adam Troy Windisch, 50, 21000 block of Holdern Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• David Wyatt Dubosque, 18, 150 block of Beeney Road Southeast, Port Charlotte. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Charles Joseph Arnold, 43, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner, and failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Alex Noe Moreno Moreno, 23, Palmetto. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Justin Lee Piner, 20, 3800 block of Trenton Lane, North Port. Charge: felony battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Joseph Carmen Ledesma-Cruz, 28, North Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Michael William Edge Jr., 26, Lehigh Acres. Charges: trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams; possess controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia and possess harmful new legend drug without prescription. Bond: none.
• Arnoldo Chivalan Ajcot, 38, Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Arthur Barnard Hinson Jr., 24, 200 block of Macon Road, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Juan Ernesto Cortes Gurrola, 40, California. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000; grand theft more than $5,000 less than $10,000; petit theft (second offense). Bond: none.
• Charles Backus Moore, 36, 24400 block of Riverfront Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Martha Annette Powers, 54, 15000 block of Appleton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $7,500.
• Matthew Nathaniel Simon, 38, 4400 block of Laura Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Lawrence John Gudmestad, 59, 9400 block of Rosebud Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• John E. Lowmark, 65, of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Thomas H. Piche, 58, 1200 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
• Gene Paul Porter Sr., 65, of Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• William Jon Withers III, 52, 900 block of Broadway Street., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $120.
• Montrice Demontia McGill, 45, Charlotte Commons Apartments, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• Brandon Heidkamp, 51, 15000 block of Gulistan Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
• Charles Le Ditmars, 53, 3000 block of Yukres Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Edson Vazquez Martinez, 44, Oakland Park, FL. Charge: driving with license expired more than 6 months. Bond: $1,000.
• Shaun Joseph Kelly-Weir, 44, 1300 block of Sun Market Place, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Jose Jimenez Vargas, 27, Grand Prairie, Texas. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Mark Phillip Steiner, 46, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Rafael Gomez Rodriguez, 22, Arcadia, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Jeremy Michael Oberly, 40, Arcadia, FL. Charges: driving while license suspended, fail to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Deborah Ann Frye, 60, 1500 block of Orangeade Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Mark Daniel Grace, 71, 1100 block of Hoover Street, Nokomis. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $500.
• Jaclyn Marie Kasunic, 44, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: probation violation: petit theft value more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $1,500.
• Connor Linkstrom, 27, 100 block of Spring Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Darion Batista Reeder, 19, 800 block of Grand Treviso, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation (Widman Act: possess marijuana over 20 grams) and robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon. Bond: none.
• Anthony Joseph Renella, 52, 11000 block of Blackfin Street, Venice. Charges: DUI and one count of resisting an officer without violence and one count of resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $2,120.
• Jeffrey Dean Faircloth Jr., 41, 1100 block of NW Pine Chapel Drive., Arcadia. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $1,500.
• Jacob Bell, 30, 10000 block of Barker Avenue, Englewood. Charge: shoplifting. Bond: $120.
• Robert Franklin Childress, 52, 20000 Grand Largo Street, Venice. Charge: shoplift with prior conviction. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Dale Davis, 51, 7900 block of Jeffrey Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: possession of controlled substances/other. Bond: none.
• Daniel Simon Nieves Fuentes, 33, Parrish, FL. Charge: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $120.
• Richard Joseph Rivers III, 46, 5700 block of Epanola Street, North Port. Charge: possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Paige Lyn Dearmond, 26, 2900 South Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended and failure to maintain insurance. Bond: $120.
• Veronica Ruth Fidanza, 34, 8300 block of Osbert Avenue, North Port. Charge: hit and run. Bond: $7,500.
• Asa Ambrister, 48, 2000 block of Escambia Circle, North Port. Charge: sexual assault on a victim 16 or 17 years old. Bond: $7,500.
• Maia Jade Garry, 21, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: battery and lewd and lascivious battery. Bond. $8,000.
• Dallas Emrich, 29, 5000 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Thomas Joseph Murphy, 71, 2600 block of Tishman Avenue, North Port. Charge: Contempt of court for injunction protection of domestic violence order. Bond: $5,000.
• Marvin Lee Jackson, 57, 2700 block of Pandora Terrace, North Port. Charges: violation of probation for DUI injury with serious bodily harm. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Monica Kay Jackson, 32, 6100 SW Shores Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: trafficking methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and drug equipment possession. Bond: $15,500.
• Lacey Shianne Lester, 24, 1700 NE Mike Drive., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, possession of marijuana and smuggle contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $3,120.
• Melissa Kay Teague, 42, 3800 block of NW Valencia Street, Arcadia. Charges: sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified area, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and possession of drug equipment. Bond: $9,000.
• Christopher Charles Zebley, 36, Port Charlotte, Charges: flee to elude, driving while license suspended habitual, resisting officer without violence and vehicle grand theft. Bond: $50,000.
FHP reported the following arrest:
• Yesica Yesenia Hernandez Vicente, 23, Dover, Florida. Charges: out-of-county warrant; operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon and Sue Erwin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.