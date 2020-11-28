The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Christopher Scott Holden, 42, West Palm Beach, Florida. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Altrina Cherrell Clarke, 32, 2000 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Darius Jama Brady, 33, 3000 block of Middletown St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Christopher James Morgan, 24, 21000 block of Fairway Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving with damage to property or person, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, two counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding, knowingly driving while license is suspended and violation of probation. Bond: $28,000.


Ryan Angelo Collins, 28, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Shawn Flemning Miller, 48, Bradenton. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $2,500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Christopher James Vajcovec, 46, 27000 block of Punta Cabela Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

