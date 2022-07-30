Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Aaron David Merwine, 29, Venice. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
• Charles Delbert Rosenbarger, 77, 4300 block of Commercial Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence; three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
• Cory Thomas Descalzo, 35, 21000 block of Gatewood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; methamphetamine - sell within 1,000 feet specified area; two counts remand hold; use two-way communication device to facilitate felony; methamphetamine - sell; possession controlled substance without prescription; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Justin Thomas Blosser, 33, 21000 block of Hepner Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
• Misahely Barbosa, 25, 21000 block of Colton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: fraud - impersonation - use possess ID of another person without consent; appropriate or refuse to deliver lost property under $100; fraudulent use of credit cards two or fewer times, less than $100; theft of credit card lost mislaid or delivered by mistake. Bond: $16,000.
• Tyler Lee Bull, 30, 3500 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI influence alcohol or drugs; nonresident drivers license required. Bond: $4,500.
• Cameo Werman, 33, 7300 block of Elvis Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI influence alcohol or drugs; 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
• Jose Luis Rivas, 23, Labelle. Charges: underlying charge; failure to appear misdemeanor - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
• Daniel Lee Smith, 58, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• David Allen Bryner, 60, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.
• Keshaun Michael Williams, 23, 1700 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,147.50.
Roger William Clayton, 39, 9900 block of Southwest Lettuce Lake Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: violate domestic violence injunction; off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Steven Daniel Barringer, Jr., 12000 block of Rosaro Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; DUI - unlawful blood alcohol level - DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,620.
• Brandon Earl Goddard, 37, 280000 block of Pasadena Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $10,000.
• Cameron Joseph Lydic, 28, 1300 block of Franklin Lane, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Edward Kenneth Campbell, 30, 3300 block of Stockton Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: none.
• Samuel Adam Cook, 27, 6800 block of Beedla Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation: leave crash other then serious injury. Bond: none.
• Tiffany Marie Hartman, 29, 100 block of North Orange Grove Road, Nokomis. Charge: drugs - possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Claudrick U. Lafontant, 36, 1200 block of North Lavinia Street, North Port. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.
• Sarah Jo Merriman, 45, 4800 block of Ariton Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: FTA: petit theft/resist officer in retail theft/ driving while license suspended. Bond: $22,500.
• Nicole Serbeck, 50, 400 block of Shadylawn Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: two counts contempt of court: failure to appear/no drivers license. Bond: $1,000.
FHP reported the following arrest:
• Kyle Francis Robinson, 39, 200 block of Angelico Drive, Nokomis. Charge: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $500.
- Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
