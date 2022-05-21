Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jacobie Williams, 21, St. Petersburg. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $50,000.

Skeneino Eddy Francois, 30, 300 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: sexual battery on person 12 years or older by person 18 or older; traveling to meet a minor after using computer to lure child; failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer; moving traffic violation — violate driver's license restrictions. Bond: $91,000.

Richard Dennis Duvall, 52, 25000 block of Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $4,070.

Dennis Eric Moore, 52, address withheld. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocation — no new charge entry; violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $7,500.

Shannon Iona Anderson, 54, 900 Block of Red Bay Terrace Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence; refusing to accept and sign a summons; refusal to submit to testing; DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $4,500.

Joshua Shawn Pangburn, 23, 8100 block of Chico Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike; tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $5,000.

Jason Krochmal, 41, North Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.


William Pomrink, 58, Laurel Springs, N.J. Charge: DUI influence alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,000.

Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Carol Lee White, 42, 900 block of Bloxham Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $10,000.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Jamarcus Kochan Lenard, 46, 2800 block of Edgar Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Angela Michelle Byrum, 45, 6600 block of Lipidus Road, North Port. Charges: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs second offense; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $1,000.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

