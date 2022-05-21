Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jacobie Williams, 21, St. Petersburg. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $50,000.
Skeneino Eddy Francois, 30, 300 block of Boundary Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charges: sexual battery on person 12 years or older by person 18 or older; traveling to meet a minor after using computer to lure child; failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer; moving traffic violation — violate driver's license restrictions. Bond: $91,000.
Richard Dennis Duvall, 52, 25000 block of Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $4,070.
Dennis Eric Moore, 52, address withheld. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocation — no new charge entry; violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $7,500.
Shannon Iona Anderson, 54, 900 Block of Red Bay Terrace Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence; refusing to accept and sign a summons; refusal to submit to testing; DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $4,500.
Joshua Shawn Pangburn, 23, 8100 block of Chico Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike; tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $5,000.
Jason Krochmal, 41, North Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
William Pomrink, 58, Laurel Springs, N.J. Charge: DUI influence alcohol or drugs. Bond: $1,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Carol Lee White, 42, 900 block of Bloxham Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $10,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jamarcus Kochan Lenard, 46, 2800 block of Edgar Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Angela Michelle Byrum, 45, 6600 block of Lipidus Road, North Port. Charges: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs second offense; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $1,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.