Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jorden Dean Almond, 25, Maryland. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by U.S. convicted felon. Bond: $2,500.
Alexander Rodriguez Martin, 44, Tampa. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Hender Enrique Cartagnena, 27, New Mexico. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Dana Ann Guzman, 51, 7500 block of Sweeden Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Glenda Ruth Gould, 47, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Vincenzo James Jeglinski Jr., 19, 22000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: carrying concealed weapon (unlicensed firearm). Bond: $3,500.
Daniel David Farley, 32, 22000 block of Breezeswept Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; DUI; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
Kassie-Ann Rhnee Reynolds, 23, 18000 lock of Myer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: use of false ID adversely affects another; false ID given to law enforcement officer; grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
William Chad Willis, 36, 17000 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Jermainne Raymond Bessette, 18, 17000 block of Doyle Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: - deliver opium or derivative Schedule I or II. Bond: $25,000.
Jennifer Ann-Barry Tillman, 46, 4100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Pamela Jayne Fuchs, 62, 400 block of Hunter Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Alejandro Huerta, 43, 21000 block of Holdern Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $90.
Jose Ulysses Reyes, 35, Miami. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $355.
Iesha Samone Anderson, 36, Kissimmee. Charge: violation of probation or community control. bond: $5,000.
Simon Schaepe, 37, homeless, Key West. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle more than $20,000 less than $100,000; grant theft of motor vehicle; burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: $17,500.
Yeison Darwin Miranda-Pianeta, 27, New Jersey. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Jose Gonzalez Mendoza, 48, Hialeah. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
Jessica Ann Campisi, 28, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Kosto, 54, 11000 block of Pendleton Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Luis Armando Martinez-Rueda, 34, Bradenton. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Alejandro Jara Duran, 33, 20 block of North Sevilla Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Kenneth Devon Fordham, 35, Sarasota. Charges: two counts of lewd lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 16, two counts of using a computer to seduce/lure a child, two counts of traveling to meet a minor after using computer to lure. Bond: none.
Corey Allen Till, 49, 28000 block of Coco Plum Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and felony domestic battery. Bond: none.
Michaela Dawn Troxwell, 32, 22000 block of Little Falls Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Brian Jerome Hartmanstorfer, 29, 2000 block of Auburn Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
Anthony John Hoban, 30, 21000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Eric James Campbell, 38, 2000 block of Picnic Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sean Jeffrey Howell, 38, 500 block of Tropical Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Edith Delrosario Ordenana, 47, Humble, Texas. Charge: driving with an expired license. Bond: $1,000.
Peniel Delice, 28, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Brenda Rachelle Butz, 53, 1400 block of Sea Fan Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Justin Michael Kline, 33, homeless, Port Charlotte. operate motor vehicle without valid license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possess cocaine; possess with intent to sell; out-of-county warrant; possess controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Daniel Ramos, 39, Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Donald Cody, 73, 25000 block of East Lennox Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Luis Orlando Hernandez, 32, address unknown. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, fail to register motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $3,000.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Kelvin Noe Bonilla, 29, homeless, Fort Myers. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Derek Earl Bain, 28, 1800 block of Ironwood Court, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant (Charlotte): violation of probation: willful and wanton reckless driving. Bond: none.
Matthew James Cardoza, 25, 500 block of Yale Street, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Zachary Scott Matthews, 23, 400 block of Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: burglary of unoccupied dwelling unarmed, Bond: $20,000.
Steven Russell Nichols, 45, 3500 block of Eagle Pass Street, North Port. Charges: lewd lascivious behavior: five counts of molest victim 12 years of age or older and less than 16 off 18 years of age or older; four counts of contributing to the delinquency of minor: cause to become delinquent dependent needy. Bond: $95,000.
Joshua Howard Palmieri, 25, 100 block of Carrillini Drive, Nokomis. Charge: administrative hold: other agency (Manatee County). Bond: none.
Abbey Nicole Abraham, 22, 9000 block of Miguw Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Alonzo Eli Forbes, 22, 100 block of San Antonio Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary of a structure causing more than $1,000 damage and possession of burglary tools with intent to use. Bond: $21,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Petr V Martynenko, 40, 5200 block of Chaplin Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Natasha Camille McKennak 33, 4100 block of Manchester Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Kelly Alecia Fussell, 44, 3000 block of Town Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery on a officer/firefighter. Bond: none.
Daniel Marcellus Kozlowski, 58, 6000 block of Parkview Court, North Port. Charge: aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Marissa Kay Martin, 26, 2000 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Mario Salvador Abrego, 42, California. Charge: trespassing: fail to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.
Christopher William Crawford, 30, Starke. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Vincent Patrick Scottonk 80, 100 block of Amora Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kevin Fretwell, 39, Lehigh Acres,. Charges: cocaine possession; possession and or use of drug equipment; two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; nonmoving traffic violation: driving while license suspended habitual offender. Bond: $6,500.
Erin Michelle Stephensk 39, 900 block of Northeast Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: possess controlled substance without prescription; possess and/or use of drug equipment; neglect child without great bodily harm; three counts failure to appear - written promise to appear; fraud - impersonation - false ID given to law enforcement official. Bond: none.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Amy Marie Wilson, 42, 1500 block of Southeast West Farms Road, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon & Sue Erwin
