The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ronald B. Hawes, 41, 100 block of Sportsman Road, Rotonda West. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell. Bond: $17,000.

Edison Andrew Kirkland Jr., 47, 6000 block of Florida St., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bone: $5,000.

Patricia Dawn Keil, 32, 11000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Jose Antonio La Fosse Espada, 46, 26000 block of Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.

Brian Keith Morris, 40, 23000 block of Wickens Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Marie Jeanette Birdsall, 40, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm. Bond: $5,000.

Todd Lawrence Kane, 57, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, violation of pretrial release and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Jack Laport, 43, 1400 block of Kenshaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor. Bond: $500.

Hunter Royal Martin, 25, 200 block of Severin Road S.E., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and scheme to defraud. Bond: $6,000.

Erik Travis Anderson, 37, 18000 block of Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $13,000.

Devon Beck, 37, homeless. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Natalie Shkraba, 19, 8200 block of Chesebro Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $4,000.

Jerry Don Gober, 43, 6100 block of Talbot St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.

Tysheika Cadesia Hemphill, 26, Athens, Georgia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Briana Janee Hill, 29, Athens, Georgia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Brianna Redden, 36, address withheld. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, driving while license is permanently revoked and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $13,500.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

