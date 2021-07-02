The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sharon Lynn Roy, 66, North Carolina. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,500.

Jeremy Wayne Sawyer, 47, 400 block of Seminole Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

William Keith Henson, 50, 300 block of Incarnation Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $13,000.

Lester Karl Fowler, 44, 100 block of Danforth Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $1,500.

Jennifer Orlick, 38, 18000 block of Eblis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Kenneth Wilson Finch, 50, 21000 block of Beverly Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.

Christian Tyler Hilliard, 22, 100 block of Chelsea Court NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Michael Martin Sokalski, 71, 500 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Nicholas Martin Chesse, 38, 2100 block of Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft-third subsequent offense. Bond: none.


Kiah Letrice Dupont, 31, Pensacola. Charges: out-of-county warrant and driving without license-revoked-habitual offender. Bond: none.

Darrell Richard Reahl, 43, Ocala, Florida. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Terence Louis Miller, 60, 3300 block of Trinity Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Brandon Douglas Montague, 26, Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon-unlicensed electronic weapon or device, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.

Nysha Faith Barkley, 18, 1000 block of SW Peace River Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Walter Jefferson Grim, 45, 2500 block of Sanborn Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended revocation equiv status. Bond: $120.

Derrick Michael Wing, Jr., 26, 4600 block of Dakota Terrace, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Andrew M. Sinclair, 30, 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: Charlotte County warrant failure to appear (original charge: driving while license suspended with knowledge). Bond: $5,000.

