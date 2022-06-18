Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Lakitta Shawntell Timpson, 23, St. Petersburg. Charges: three underlying charges; failure to appear felony - no new charge entry; grand theft of property more than $750 less than $5,000; battery by intentional touch or strike; robbery with a weapon. Bond: none.

• Nikita Marie Rodriguez, 24, Sarasota. Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; possession marijuana - over 20 grams; marijuana - possession with intent to sell. Bond: $5,000.

• Joshua Eric Porter, 35, 3500 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.

• Sean Jeffrey Howell, 38, 200 block of West McKenzie Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.

• Shaquille Tyguan Williams, 27, 1800 block of Mango Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession marijuana over 20 grams; marijuana - possession with intent to sell; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense; out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Thomas Vernon Richardson Jr., 37, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill; violation of probation or community control; battery by intentional touch or strike. Bone: none.

• Gene Steven Spencer, 58, 19000 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: Exposure of sexual organs; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Steven Edward Woodbury, 32, 1300 block of Wilmette Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control; fleeing or attempting to flee law enforcement officer with wanton disregard; driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

• Brian Paul McAvoy, 36, 1300 block of Fargo Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Dorothy Sue Reed, 63, 17000 block of Robinson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $2,500.

• Julie Chambers, 33, homeless Port Charlotte. charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked; smuggle contraband controlled substance; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. bond: none.

• Christopher P. Scislowski, 22, 1500 block of Forrest Nelson boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor; underlying charge. Bond: none.

• Christopher Thomas Ourk, 30, 3500 block of Cessna Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike; tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $3,000.

• Franklin Robert Abele Jr., 30, 2100 block of Floyd Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence; violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,500.

• Miguel Angel Saenz, 41, 2100 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $678.

• David Thomas Dion, 38, Oviedo. Charges: three counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Gerald Marshall Lemmon, 32, 8500 block of Fay Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,500.

• Erik Nathan Pruitt, 36, New Port Richey. Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; possession controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,000.

• Terry Allen Simon, 60, Naples. Charges: remand hold - no new charge entry; disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.

• Robert Dalton Ederer, 27, Fort Myers. Charges: DUI: influence of alcohol or drugs; two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• David Richard Lorber Jr., 28, Fort Myers. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry; failure to appear - no new charge entry; two underlying charges. Bond: none.


• Edward Thomas Lewand, 62, Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of violation of probation or community control; two underlying charges; failure to appear - felony, no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Ronda Sue Trippett, 47, Fort Myers. Charges: DUI - influence of alcohol or drugs; 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Steven Morin, 69, address unknown (arrested on Myrtle Street, Punta Gorda). Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Linda Barbara Aarden, 34, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charges: drugs - possession controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl); cocaine possession; larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $3,500.

• Sean Patrick Dorkin, 22, 500 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: marijuana - possess with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver schedule I; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment - possession or use of; DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; moving traffic violation - violate drivers license restrictions. Bond: $3,740.

• Robert Michael Frank, III, 33, 400 block of Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: battery: touch or strike domestic. Bond: $15,000.

• John Daniel Patrick Hayes, 29, 6100 block of Deming Avenue, North Port. Charges: drugs - sell methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of house of worship/business; use two-way communication device to facilitate felony (two counts); sell schedule I or II synthetic narcotics. Bond: $30,500.

• Karlee Melissa Kutscher, 29, 400 block of East Colonia Lane, Nokomis. Charge: drugs - possession meth with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver. Bond: $7,500.

• Kenneth J. Sindelar, 47, 2600 block of Titania Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: obstruction. Bond: $10,000.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Kevin P. Biener, 27, 3300 block of Jericho Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant (DeSoto) violation of probation child abuse two counts. Bond: none.

• David Richard Gueker, 35, 2800 block of Wells Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

• Joseph Starr Taylor, 38, 13000 block of Overton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny: petit theft merchandise farm transit more than two times prior conviction. Bond: $1,500.

Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Erik George Cooke, 42, 3900 block of Prudence Drive, Sarasota. Charges: drugs - possession and or use; possession controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $6,500.

• Bobby Duane Gean II, 56, 1300 block of South Indies Circle, Venice. Charge: battery: touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Jeffrey Cernell Nelson, 54, Palmetto. Charge: dealing traffic stolen property; burglary: unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: $10,500.

Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrest:

• Iesha Marie McDonald, 24, 900 block of Byron Court, Sarasota. Charges: two counts amphetamine - traffic or methamphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: $40,000. - Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

   

