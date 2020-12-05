The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Sean Thomas Joyce, 20000 block of Banner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Nicholas Jay Sperduti, 27, 600 block of Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Joseph Gardiner, 62, 22000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pre-trial release, off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.

Charles Matthew Buckler, 23, 3000 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear for a felony charge, underlying charge. Bond: $3,500.

Sylvester Bernard Camon, 57, 3000 block of Whiting Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $2,500.

Seth Peter Quimby, 40, 3000 block of Kingston St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Jordan Meredith Ritchie, 30, 2000 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Ashleigh Denise Moore, 37, Nicholasville, Kentucky. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon without a license. Bond: $12,500.

Nicholas Alexander Soriano, 23, Hialeah, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and obtained controlled substance by fraud. Bond: 15,000.

Carl Hanscom, 67, 7000 block of Beardsley St., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Terry Lee Bostian, 56, 6000 block of Pennell St., Englewood. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $500. 

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rocky Donovan Beaver, 32, 25000 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Shane Eric Goodwin, 26, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and criminal mischief under $2,000. Bond: $6,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin


