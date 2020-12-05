The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sean Thomas Joyce, 20000 block of Banner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Nicholas Jay Sperduti, 27, 600 block of Palmetto Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Joseph Gardiner, 62, 22000 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of pre-trial release, off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $7,500.
Charles Matthew Buckler, 23, 3000 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear for a felony charge, underlying charge. Bond: $3,500.
Sylvester Bernard Camon, 57, 3000 block of Whiting Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $2,500.
Seth Peter Quimby, 40, 3000 block of Kingston St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jordan Meredith Ritchie, 30, 2000 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Ashleigh Denise Moore, 37, Nicholasville, Kentucky. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon without a license. Bond: $12,500.
Nicholas Alexander Soriano, 23, Hialeah, Florida. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and obtained controlled substance by fraud. Bond: 15,000.
Carl Hanscom, 67, 7000 block of Beardsley St., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
Terry Lee Bostian, 56, 6000 block of Pennell St., Englewood. Charge: breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: $500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rocky Donovan Beaver, 32, 25000 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Shane Eric Goodwin, 26, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and criminal mischief under $2,000. Bond: $6,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.