The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Kenji Lerone Simeton, 49, Sarasota. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $3,000.

• Bernard Charles Neff, 68, 12000 block of Pannikin Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,300.

• Shawn Philip Safron, 35, 1300 block of Allison St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.

• Charles Douglas Smith, 42, homeless. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft, petty theft and off bond/forfeiture. Bond: $17,500.

• Cristian Jesus Bolivar, 24, Miami. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Bond: $16,500.

• Melissa Joy Philman, 29, homeless. Charges: failure to appear for felony charge, and three counts of underlying charges. Bond: $25,000.

• Randy Wayne Hammond, 43, 100 block of Palm Grove Ave., Englewood. Charges: felony battery by strangulation and grand theft more than $10,000. Bond: $8,000.

• Latisha Leahna Campbell, 29, 2000 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

• Christopher Paul Lester, 26, 3000 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charges: petty theft-third or subsequent offense and resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: $10,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

