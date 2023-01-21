Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Zayquan Markeith Evans, 20, St. Petersburg. Two counts violation of probation of community control. Bond: none.
• Jason Dean Kinsey, 41, 3000 block of Tarrywood Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear - misdemeanor, underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Thomas Cody Unger, 18, 18000 block of Garvin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer; failure to register motor vehicle; possession of marijuana over 20 grams; operate motor vehicle without valid license; drug paraphernalia - possession and or use. Bond: $7,000.
• Michael Freeman Harris, 67, 700 block of Kellstadt Street Northwest, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry; possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: none.
• Alyssa May Cooper, 25, 21000 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear - no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Brent Paul Nastally, 55, 1700 block of Cedarwood Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge; failure to appear - misdemeanor. Bond: none.
• James Scott Pessolano, 50, 4500 block of Luther Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation or probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Gregory Joseph Williamson, 40, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Andrew Arthur Bevan, 52, Fort Myers. Charge: arson of structure or dwelling where people present. Bond: $25,000.
FHP reported the following arrest:
• Miguel Angel Ruiz-Martinez, 28, 18000 block of Ackerman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer; operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $850.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Stephanie Elaine Broyles, 42, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: traffic stolen property; possession of controlled substance; larceny: grand theft of firearm from vehicle; larceny: grand theft of firearm; administrative hold: other agency (Charlotte County) - grand theft of motor vehicle; grand theft of firearm; possession of firearm by convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Lisa Marie Christopolus, 45, 1800 block of Neptune Driove, Englewood. Charges: failure to register as convicted felon; domestic battery - touch or strike. Bond: none.
• Karrie Renee Condrey, 51, 3500 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: larceny - petit theft or subsequent conviction. Bond: $3,000.
• Deanna Lynn Cotto, 43, 600 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charge: administrative hold other agency (Charlotte County), grand theft. Bond: none.
• James Bart Dixon, 54, 1400 block of Halacka Road, North Port. Charge: lewd lascivious behavior: molest victim 12 years or older, less than 16, by person 18 years of age or older. Bond: $250,000.
• James Nicholas Hansen III, 53, 2300 block of Milkweed Court, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
• Larry Dean Petersen, 38, 900 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
• Lisa Silvano, 42, 800 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug equipment - possession and or use. Bond: $2,000.
• Clayton Masumi Waidelich, 33, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: administrative hold other agency. Charges: driving while license suspended habitual offender; trafficking in fentanyl; amphetamine trafficking; possession of controlled substances without prescriptions (clonazepam, alprazolam, valium, MDMA, buprenophine/hydro; THC WAX); possession marijuana over 20 grams; possession of firearm/ammo by convicted felon; two counts drug paraphernalia - possession and or use. Bond: $1.3 million.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kenyon Karl Burley Jr., 34, 4500 block of Cazes Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary of occupied dwelling unarmed; resisting officer obstruct without violence; burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Todd Alan Lafoy, 41, 3900 block of Caballero Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI: influence of alcohol or drugs; resisting officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: $620.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Latricia Ann Brown, 35, 2600 block of Southwest Lois Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; driving while license suspended first offense; fraud: impersonation - unlawful possession of five or more IDs; probation violation. Bond: $3,120.
• Fidel Hernandez-Moran, 37, 9th Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer - obstruct without violence; lewd lascivious behavior - molest victim less than 12, offender 18 years or older. Bond: $25,000.
• Christopher Larnell Walker, 34, North Carolina. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; possession of synthetic narcotic - sell, manufacture, deliver within 1,000 feet of house of worship, business, school schedule I and II; cocaine possession with intent to sell, etc., within 1,000 feet of house of worship, business, school. Bond: $41,500.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jason Lee Avant, 50, 1500 block of Northeast Hickory Street, Arcadia. Charges: assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; battery - touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
- Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
