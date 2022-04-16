Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

James Richard Stow, 49, 11000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor; three underlying charges. Bond: none.

Ted Matthew Lovelace, 45, 20000 block of Indiana Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear felony — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.

James Lewis Coggeshall, 59, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Daniel Craig Williams, Sr., 54, 22000 block of Yonkers Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear felony — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.

Shaune David Tighe, 42, 14000 block of Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: three underlying charges; failure to appear misdemeanor — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Donald Duane Mazzella, 65, address withheld. Charges: battery — second or subsequent offense; violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Dena Cherie Wilson, 40, 12000 block of Kirtland Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possess or use of. Bond: $7,500.

Adrienne Marie Klein, 37, homeless North Port. Charges: trespass — failure to leave property upon order by owner; out of county warrant. Bond: none.


Joseph John Seymour, 50, New Port Richey. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Russell Aaron Puhl, 37, address withheld. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry; resisting officer without violence; battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Ashley Thomas Rosier, 42, Cape Coral. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $587.

Earl Gene Wallace, Jr., 68, 11000 block of Welch Avenue Southwest, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear felony — no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Matthew P. Gaetano, 41, 2500 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charges: battery: touch or strike; disorderly intoxication public place cause disturbance. Bond: $620.

Quameer Hinson, 22, 100 block of Ridgewood Drive, Arcadia. Charge: commit aggravated battery (domestic). Bond: none.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Cayden Anthony Zgrzepski, 21, 4500 block of Prophet Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments