The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Matteo Fernando Lopez, 36, of Bonita Springs. Charges: failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Jessie Marie Lang, 55, Willis, Texas. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000.
Marissa Danielle Eubanks, 100 block of Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $3,500.
David Richard Lorber, 26, 500 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, false identification given to law enforcement, violation of probation and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $15,000.
Seth Peter Quimby, 40, 5600 block of Blackjack Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Matthew Blake Lang, 30, 1600 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $5,500.
Zachary Alexander Byers, 21000 block of Cascade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: Failure to appear for a misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, false identification given to law enforcement. Bond: $10,000.
Elizabeth Faith Spittler, 29, 24000 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Richard Allen Albritton, 52, homeless. Charges: trespassing and corruption by threat against a public servant. Bond: none.
Margaret Ann Schaufus, 42, 6000 block of Leharve St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Matthew Tyler Burrell, 30, homeless. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Modelien Pierre, 29, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Larry Dean Petersen, 36, 3100 block of N. Juno Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: DUI. Bond: none.
Richard Joseph Rivers III, 44, 500 block of La Gorce Drive, Venice. Charge: petty theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $500.
Jacob Joseph Steinman, 27, 35500 block of Almar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation: second amended violation of probation: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dima James Tower, 19, 1200 block of Mallicoat Road, North Port. Charges: battery and tampering in misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Sue Erwin and Brianna Kwasnik
