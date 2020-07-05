The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Valerie Jean Mass, 57, 5000 block of Conner Str., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: $2,000.
Elizabeth Correll McAllister, 39, 1200 block of Guild St., Port Charlotte. Charge: sale of drugs in lieu of schedule I, II, III or IV drugs. Bond: none.
Wahkeem Clinksales, 44, Cambria Heights, New York. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Jeremy Bontaee Ruff, 32, Bel Flower, California. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Amanda Nicole Sams, 38, 4500 block of N.W. County Road 661, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
