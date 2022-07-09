Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Karl Arthur Wojciechowski, 34, 70 block of Bunker Road, Rotonda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Everett Carpenter, 48, 15000 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Lennarvi Jahiem Escroffy Bartley, 18, 22000 block of Glen Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear — no new charge entry; two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Michael Thomas Kozup, 36, 21000 block of Belinda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI — damage to property of person of another. Bond: $500.

Mary Elizabeth White, 40, homeless Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge; failure to appear — misdemeanor — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

David Alan Hillegass, 60, 3500 block of Blitman Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $115,000.

Chris Richard Casner, 59 21000 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license; DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,000.

Adam Bruce Donohew, 39, 2300 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: none.

Arnold Brian Asbury, 54, Lakeland. Charge: DUI — influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.

Mark Kelly Parker, 48, 1600 block of Faust Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.


Joe Warren Cass, 59, 1600 block of Faust Drive, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $15,000.

Cody James Thomas, 25, 1700 block of Walden Court, Englewood. Charges: attach registration license plate not assigned; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Quintero Cutberto, Jr., 34, 1200 block of South East Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Aidan Mark Dean, 18, 3000 block of Catalina Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant: Charlotte County: failure to appear: resisting/burglary on occupied structure unarmed; burglary on unoccupied conveyance unarmed. Bond: none.

Alexis Lopez, 26, 4500 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charge: administrative hold: Immigration and Customs enforcement. Hold for ICE. Bond: none.

Paul Edward Malaterra, 45, 70 block of North Broadway Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription (fentanyl and xylazine). Bond: $3,000.

Carolyn Anne Bowman Wojtczak, 32, 100 block of North Ruby Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: three counts burglary of unoccupied conveyance unarmed; larceny: tamper damage utility fixture petit second degree first offense; damage property — criminal mischief: over $200, under $1,000. Bond: $5,120.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jose Aroldo Veliz-Diaz, 26, Bradenton. Charges: carrying concealed weapon: unlicensed firearm; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked equivalent status second subsequent offense; nonmoving traffic violation: failure to register motor vehicle; nonmoving traffic violation: failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $2,240.

Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

