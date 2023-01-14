Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Cody Ray Arney, 30, unhoused, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance; possession of controlled substance without prescription; marijuana - possession of not more than 20 grams; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: none.
• Mykayla Marie Arias, 29, 10000 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI: influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• David Anthony Aluc, 24, 1300 block of Campbell Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation: felony. Bond: $10,000.
• Victor Arreola, 29, 400 block of Adalia Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Nicholas Simon Blair, 30, 400 block of Waterside Lane, Nokomis. Charges: burglary of dwelling, structure or conveyance; trespassing on posted construction site; burglary: possession of tools with intent to use; drug equipment - possession and/or use; resisting officer: obstruct without violence. Bond: none.
• Wade Lee Brown, 30, Arcadia (address unknown). Charges: battery: touch or strike; conditional pretrial release violation. Bond: none.
• Alice Jean Brown, 74, 12000 block of Lake Placid Way, Venice. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
• Ralph Canning, 45, 100 block of Peace Island Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: probation violation: aggravated assault with weapon, no intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Jessica Lee Conover, 31, 6300 block of Malaluka Road, North Port. Charges: DUI: influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI: unlawful blood alcohol, DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
• Richard Clinton Deitrick Jr., 62, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: burglary: occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Colleen Cecilia Dietz, 40, 1700 block of Forest Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Kevin Thomas Miller, 30, 6200 block of Talbot Street, North Port. Charge: probation violation: domestic violence. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Rolland Dunham, 62, 1400 block of Hedgewood Circle, North Port. Charge: larceny: grant theft - more than $750 less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Heather Samantha Floyd, 43, 1100 block of Ring Street, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
• Michael Arthur Guimond, 60, 3600 block of Petunia Terrace, North Port. Charge: sex assault by 24 years or older, sex battery on victim 16 or 17 years of age; obscene material - distribution: transmit information harmful to minors. Bond: none.
Venice Police Department
• Eros W. Nunez, 19, 700 block of Bird Bay Road, Venice. Charges: marijuana - possession over 20 grams; carrying concealed unlicensed firearm; operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $3,120.
