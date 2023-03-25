Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Zachary North Exler, 22, 600 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Gina Marie Consenza, 57, 700 block of Delray Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: multiple counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations - no new charge entry; smuggle contraband in county detention facility; possess cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possess not more than 20 grams of marijuana; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: none.
Ricardo Tremayne Smith, 43, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass. Bond: none.
Rogelio Garcia-Meza, 52, 20000 block of Ionia Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Victoria Marie Long, 30, 18000 block of Meyer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Jack Dale Churchill, 37, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Dallas Gregory Callahan, 21, 20000 block of Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,500.
Darwin Mayorga-Murillo, 30, 9000 block of Agate Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license and DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Wilfrido Escobar-Martin, 32, Orlando. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Klarel Avin, 36, 2400 block of Nordendale Boulevard, North Port. Charges: multiple counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Scott Allen Brown, 58, 2300 block of Pilger Avenue, North Port. Charges: BUI (cause serious bodily injury to another); violate navigation rules causes serious bodily injury or death. Bond: $6,000.
John Redmon Frederick III, 34, 4300 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Melvin A. Rugama Hernandez, 35, Miami. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license; false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,500.
Yarik Gilberto Acosta-Cruz, 27, 6000 block of Villa View Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Wuilfredo Caballero-Palma, 30, Hicksville, New York. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Joseph Anthony Estrada, 40, Texas. Charge: nonresident driver license required. Bond: $1,000.
Tobi Ann-Marie McCaffery, 28, Fort Myers. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Richard England, 39, 200 block of South Hillsborough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear: drugs possess controlled substance/narcotic equipment). Bond: $5,000.
Tonya Jean Kane, 45, 700 block of Kimball Road, Venice. Charges: probation violation (defrauding financial business two times; probation violation: burglary of unoccupied structure; criminal mischief). Bond: none.
Christian Allan Penkert, 54, 300 block of West Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear: possess controlled substance without prescription); contempt of court (failure to appear: person on park property after hours). Bond: $3,500.
Frederick Neal Stephens, 34, 2800 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
Igor Aleksandrovich Stupak, 41, 400 block of Crane Road, Venice. Charges: DUI; leave scene of crash involving damage to property; DUI (unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle); DUI (damage to property or person of another). Bond: $860.
Kimberly Bree Tomchinsky, 33, 10 block of Perimeter Drive, Englewood. Charge: probation violation: battery on law enforcement officer/firefighter/EMS, etc. Bond: none.
Royer Rangel-Falcon, 43, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out-of- county warrant. Bond: None.
Michael Anthony Sadhari, 26, 4000 block of Pesola Terace, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: None.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Daniel Gage, 72, 4800 block of Crabapple Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
Peter Michael Lynch, 49, 1700 block of Palmetto Palm Way, North Port. Charge: disturbing the peace. Bond: $120.
Douglas Puhl, 47, 7000 block of Battalla Road, North Port. Charges: domestic battery and firing a weapon in public or on residential property. Bond: None.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shaun Austin Carlson, 33, 517 Live Oak Street, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear: trespass - failure to leave upon order by owner). Bond: $2,000.
Michael David Kaczmarek, 42, 1300 block of Karen Road, Venice. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $120.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Warren Rashad Anthony, 24, 1100 block of Southwest Rainbow Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Daglin Miguel Siluz, 28, Bronx, New York. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: None.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon & Sue Erwin
