The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Scott James Brubaker, 46, 1100 block of Coronado Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Dustin Amos Pearson, 36, 22000 block of Westchester Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $673.00.

Caleb James Grimm, 27, 16000 block of Casa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Justin Bradley Scering, 29, 3100 block of Normandy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: transmission of harmful material by electronic device, and lewd/lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16 years of age. Bond: $75,000.

Teresa Null, 49, 2000 block of Wiley St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.

Larry Allen Moody, 58, homeless. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: None.

Shari-Ann Nickolee Jarrett, 24, 24000 Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: scheme to defraud obtaining property less the $20,000, and retail theft of $300 or more. Bond: $10,000. 

Fiona Lynch, 47, 21000 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: scheme to defraud obtaining property less the $20,000, and retail theft of $300 or more. Bond: $10,000. 

Christopher Robert Janus, 48, 4000 block of Bolkley Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000. 

Chad William Castle, 47, Fruitland Park, Fla. Charges: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, tampering with a witness in a first-degree felony proceeding and battery. Bond: $17,500.

Leonardo Rojas-Cruz, 42, Bradenton. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments