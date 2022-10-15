Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jairo Ramos Castillo, 28, Wauchula. Charges: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; operating motor vehicle without valid license; possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $10,000.
• Mark Ellsworth Christena Jr., 51, 6500 block of Jack Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $2,000.
• Debahj Antoney Grant, 21, 26000 block of Paysandu Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; off bond/forfeiture/revocations — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
• Tyree Jamal Jackson, 21, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: marijuana — possession with intent to sell; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; using a weapon during commission of felony while under indictment. Bond: $10,000.
• Richard Salatino, 39, homeless, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.
• Jason Cory Fleck, 47, 1200 block of Armsdale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
• Gavin David Bayer, 24, homeless, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of. Bond: $10,000.
• Anthony Cameron Gibson, 20, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petit theft second degree, first offense. Bond: $1,000.
• Brittany Marie Gomes, 39, 3300 block of Terita Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs; refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $3,000.
• Jacob Andrew Soos, 45, 5700 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Joseph Denton Garwood, 53, 100 block of Palm Harbor Drive, North Port. Charges: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,000.
• James Hamilton Jr., 26, New Iberia, La. Charges: marijuana — possession of not more than 20 grams; drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; remand hold — no new charge entry. Bond: $3,000.
• James Hamilton IV, 22, Houston. Charges: carrying concealed weapon unlicensed firearm; remand hold — no new charge entry. Bond: none.
• Miguel Antonio Santos, 46, Green Coast Springs. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Dartanion A. Boutte, 27, Franklin, La. Charges: false information to law enforcement officer during investigation; remand hold — no new charge entry. Bond: $4,000.
• Randy Scott Brennan, 63, Fort Myers. Charges: drug paraphernalia — possession or use of; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
• Jared Schirg, 45, Clarks Summit, Pa. Charges: DUI — influence of alcohol or drugs; refusing to accept and sign a summons. Bond: $1,500.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Joseph Frank Mendez, Jr., 54, Lansing, Ill. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $25,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeffrey Allen McDermott, 35, 300 block of West Palmetto Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation — two counts possession of controlled substances/other. Bond: none.
• Mikhayla Lee McQueeney, 22, 900 block of Shasta Road, Venice. Charges: drugs — possession of controlled substance (Xanax) without prescription; battery on person 65 years or older; resisting officer: obstruct without violence; DUI — unlawful blood alcohol DUI damage to property or person of another; DUI blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $4,120.
• Adam James Smith, 35, 2200 block of Taunt Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant (DeSoto County): driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $4,000.
• Jim Joseph Starbeck, 60, 4600 block of Hamwood Street, North Port. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, etc.; two counts battery on detention staff, juvenile probation officer. Bond: $8,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• David Anthony Aluc, 24, 1300 block of Campbell Street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence; out of county warrant; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: none.
• Matthew Edwin Dubovoy, 19, 2600 block of Johannesberg Road, North Port. Charges: battery: touch or strike; contempt of court; violate injunction protection domestic violence. Bond: $100,000.
• Noah Tyner Osborne, 25, Stuart. Charge: DUI — unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Wayne Pizzolato II, 38, 3800 block of Portair Avenue, North Port. Charge: probation violation: intimidate/force witness/two counts simple battery. Bond: none.
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jairo Bernadac-Gonzalez, 32, 2400 block of Southeast Shady Oak Circle, Arcadia. Charge: deal in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
• Tavaras Leshaun McBride, 42, Lake Placid. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Christopher Lee Morales, 32, 4100 block of Southeast Highway 31, Arcadia. Charge: battery — second or subsequent offense. Bond: $25,000.
