The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Melissa Dawn Mussone, 37, 200 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

• Alina Faith Schmidt, 23, 16000 block of Forrest Glen Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

• Matthew Duane Franklin, 39, 500 block of Myrtle St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $6,500.

• Dylan Eugene Woods, 22, 300 block of Lenor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: None.

• Tiffany Marie Howard, 28, 2300 block of Alton St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

• David Leroy Devan, 59, 1300 block of Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charges: battery and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $2,000.

• Briar Rhett Bloomer, 19, 7300 block of Thomas St., Englewood. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license is suspended, knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, and carrying a concealed weapon or device without a license. Bond: $12,000.

• Shaveus Turner-McMillian, 27, Boston. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

