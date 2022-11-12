Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Benjamin Martinez Sanchez, 24, Wauchula. Charge: driving without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Darryl Mestre Urgelles, 34, Tampa. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Tina-Marie Kieffer, 31, homeless Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $120.
Scott Strickland, 52, 14000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: out-of-county warrant, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Lucinda E. Fultz, 52, 4200 block of Ulta Vista Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Daniel Jason Ruddy, 44, 47000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Andrew James Schramm, 32, address withheld. Charges: smuggle contraband into a county detention facility, tampering with a witness in a third-degree felony proceeding, felony battery by strangulation. Bond: $20,000.
Dallas Gregory Callahan, 21, 20000 block of Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Paul Calvin Gawrych, 39, 21000 block of Bersell Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary of a structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: none.
Jena Michelle Gentry, 36, Micanopy, Florida. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Kiara Imani Smith, 23, Miami. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Maynor David Palma, 18, Houston. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
Joseph John Austin, 67, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of cocaine, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Russell Aaron Puhl, 38, homeless Englewood. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ashley Nicole Morales, 32, Bradenton. Charges: DUI; possession of drug drug paraphernalia, possession of more than one valid license, possession of controlled substance without prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,750.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Edward Greenwald, 34, Findlay, Ohio. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Kyra Marie Anderson, 35, 7500 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tabitha Gail Butterworth, 28, 4300 block of Maraldo Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $15,000.
Tyler Lee Farris, 30, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
