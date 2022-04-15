Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Rachel Inez Adams, 42, Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Thomas Salvadore Marciano, Jr., 60, Safety Harbor. Charge: Violation of probation of community control. Bond: none.

• Edwin Alfonso Williams, 42, 1200 block of Capricorn Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

• Bambi Gail Robinson, 41, 6800 block of Cypress Grove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: leaving the scene of crash involving injuries. Bond: $5,000.

• Catherine Anne O'Neill, 34, 29000 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• George Kilgore, 40, 600 block of Cape Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

• Bonnie Faye King, 52, 3400 block of Edgehill Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property; false verification statement to secondhand dealer under $300; possess controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $22,500.

• Kaycie Daniell Weckesser, 25, 1400 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

• Noah Scott Michael, 23, 1100 block of Woodcrest Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Jason Craig Lee, 46, 1700 block of Kadashow Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

• Tyra Naomi Tillman, 21, 4600 block of Eldron Avenue, North Port. Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; possession of synthetic cannabinoids; marijuana - possess not more than 20 grams. Bond: $10,000.

• John Saldana Martinez, Jr., 42, 1900 block of Jagust Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.


• Trevor M. Penix, 23, 3100 block of Smith Street, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,500.

• Sarah Jo Merriman, 45, 3200 block of Eldridge Street, Englewood. Charges: dealing traffic stolen property; fraud - impersonate - use possess ID of another person without consent; petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750.; fraudulent refunds. Bond: $15,500.

Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• E'Jai O'Brien, 25, 600 block of Edmund Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; possession controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; violation of probation. Bond: none.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Daniel Tracy Alton, 30, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: contempt of court - failure to appear: driving while license suspended/revoked; contempt of court: failure to appear: operate motorcycle without license. Bond: $8,000.

• Rebecca Hallstein Campbell, 68, 1800 block of Amnesty Drive, North Port. Charge: battery: touch or strike. Bond: $500.

• Darren Robert Schure, 35, 3700 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $3,000.

Sarasota County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests:

• Andrea Lee Ambrose, 46, 4300 block of Kimball Road, North Port. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status; stolen property - deal in: dealing traffic stolen property; fraud: false owner info pawn items less than $300. Bond: $9,120.

• Lindsay Anne Hickman, 30, 24000 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: cocaine - possession: possess cocaine; drug equipment - possession and or use. Bond: $2,000.

• Richard C. Paull, 80, 600 Liberty Street, Englewood. Charge: battery on person 65 years or age or older (domestic). Bond: none. 

- Compiled by Nancy J. Semon

