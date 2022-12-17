Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kevin Allen Boyer, 54, 1300 block of Jupiter Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Kevin Warren Regilio, 43, 200 block of Venice East Boulevard, Venice. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; drug paraphernalia - possession and/or use. Bond: $7,500.
• Edward John Milius, 27, Riverview. Charges: Possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon; out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Mario Simon, 29, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
• Dallas Tyler Barrett, 25, 4200 block of Eagle Nest Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation injunction repeat sex date violation; carrying concealed weapon unlicensed; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $5,000.
• Kevin Anthony Bernard, 40, 18000 block of Limberlos Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Mary Veronica Michels, 60, homeless Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
• Linda Marie Thon, 64, 2400 block of Newbury Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pre-trial release - no new charge entry. Bond: $20,000.
• Gregory Anthony Cole, 43, 18000 block of Clanton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $2,500.
• Gary Michael Parson, 27, 2400 block of Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike; petit theft first degree more than $100 less than $750. Bond: $3,000.
• Randall Keith Joseph Parker Jr., 34, 100 block of Buckeye Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: two counts violation of pre-trial release - no new charge entry. Bond: $1,000.
• Paulo Henrique Santana-Menezes, 36, Orlando. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
• Devonne Trevor Sealey, 41, 2100 block of Longworthy Road, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense; resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
• Leon Morales-Rodriguez, 70, Naples. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor; underlying charge. Bond: none.
• William Myrl Butler, 55, North Carolina. Charges: out of county warrant; knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
• Algerber Rodriguez-Lopez, 53, 80 block Granger Street, Arcadia. Charges: underlying charge; failure to appear misdemeanor - no new charge entry. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Brittaney Gayle Gradert, 34, 100 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended revocation equivalent status. Bond: $120.
• Traci Lynn Hawk, 49, 8200 block of Sycamore Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle; DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
• John Forrest Williams, 49, 30 block of Euclid Avenue, Englewood. Charges: contempt of court - failure to appear - trespassing occupied structure or conveyance; contempt of court failure to appear - DUI. Bond: $22,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Carrie A. Delong, 51, 8800 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI - influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $120.
• Ramon Lozana Jr., 29, 3100 block of Dongola Street, North Port. charge: DUI blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michelle Lee Hubbard, 47, 400 block of Venice Bypass. Charge: larceny - shoplift. Bond: $120.
• Robert Eugene Parham, 39, 400 block of Venice Bypass. Charge: larceny - shoplift. Bond: $120.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Valeria Viay Rincon, 22, 1700 block of Southeast Pear Drive, Arcadia. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
