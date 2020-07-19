The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jayson Wayne Manning, 32, Sarasota. Charges: driving while license is suspended and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.

Zachery Michael Tokarczyk, 39, 29000 block of Edgewood Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Martha Lucia Gomez, 54, 26000 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement. Bond: none.

Kalie Michelle Opalach, 20, 31000 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Roy Mizell, 36, 17000 block of Pheasant Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Joaquin Eduardo Venegas, 45, 17000 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500,000.

Rozana Venegas, 47, 17000 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500,000.

Ashley Marie Palaschak, 29, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Ben Franklin Sears, 60, Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $6,000.

Morgan Simon Gosnell, 30, 3100 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge felony battery. Bond: $6,000.

Joshua John Jury, 29, homeless, Englewood. Charges: possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

