The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jayson Wayne Manning, 32, Sarasota. Charges: driving while license is suspended and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: none.
Zachery Michael Tokarczyk, 39, 29000 block of Edgewood Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Martha Lucia Gomez, 54, 26000 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: fleeing or attempt to elude law enforcement. Bond: none.
Kalie Michelle Opalach, 20, 31000 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Roy Mizell, 36, 17000 block of Pheasant Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Joaquin Eduardo Venegas, 45, 17000 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500,000.
Rozana Venegas, 47, 17000 block of Lake Worth Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500,000.
Ashley Marie Palaschak, 29, 5000 block of Chaves Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Ben Franklin Sears, 60, Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $6,000.
Morgan Simon Gosnell, 30, 3100 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge felony battery. Bond: $6,000.
Joshua John Jury, 29, homeless, Englewood. Charges: possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, out-of-county warrant and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Compiled by Sue Erwin
