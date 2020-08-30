The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Lacey Jayne Shaver, 31, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: out-of-county warrant, false identification given to law enforcement. Bond: $1,500.

Gregory Lewis Schwartz, 50, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended-third offense. Bond: $2,500.

Beverly Marie Beckman, 42, 11000 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.

Stacy Shawn Rogers, 46, 15000 Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear, four counts of underlying charges. Bond: none.

Tonia Annette Olsen, 48, 3000 block of Woodholm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: fraudulent use of credit cards two or more times and grand theft of property less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.

Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka, 35, 29000 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $1,500. 

Tony J. Kane, 41, 31000 block of Washington Loop, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: none. 

David Donato Brown, 57, 1000 block of Hickory Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: torture/inflict pain/serious physical injury or death to an animal and abandonment of an animal. Bond: $7,500.

Romain Fenelon, 29, 3000 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, grand theft less than $5,000, and false information given to law enforcement. Bond: $12,000

Tiffany Dawn Hinkley, 37, homeless. Charge: Driving while license it suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Daniel Joseph Gonzalez, 22000 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: off bond/forfeiture. Bond: $5,000.

Sean William Michniewicz, 2300 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: None. 

Matthew Ryan Cross, 26, 4000 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $2,500.

Noelia Soto Rodriguez, 66, 3000 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Jessica Marie Piazza, 43, 2000 block of Nantucket Terrace, North Port. Charges: DUI damage to property or person and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,500.

Angel Jonathan Castaneda Castillo, 20, Miami. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Roberto Gomez-Gonzalez, 53, Bangor, Maine. Charge: petty theft theft less than $100 first offense. Bond: $1,500. 

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Louis Wayne Delveccio, 73, 12000 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs, driving while license is suspended, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license is suspended and violation of probation of community control. Bond: $13,500.

