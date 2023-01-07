Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• William Allen Faris Jr., 37, 6100 block of Gewant Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
• Pedro Antonio Hernandez-Benitez, 28, 2300 block of Easy Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Ashley Elizabeth Rich, 41, 4300 block of Mundella Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Timothy Len Duryea, 43, 900 block of Tropical Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Brian Paul Tritschler II, 26, 4000 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Gil Diosmel, 33, Lehigh Acres. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription; out-of-county warrant; driving while license suspended or revoked; failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Forrest Van Blakely, 52, 1600 block of Columbia Drive, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended second offense; possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Maurice David Perry, 59, Chicago. Charges: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Philip Aaron Haley, 51, 28000 block of Arrowhead Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Michael Henry Manseau, 29, Delray Beach. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Tiffany Marie Hartman, 30, 200 block of South Ravenna Street, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Daniel Vincent McGlynn, 57, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Roman Mark Pelensky, 51, Sunset Beach Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug equipment; driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,120.
• Giovanni Perez, 22, 1400 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John A. Porter, 37, 13000 block of Buckett Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: Methamphetamine manufacturing; possession of controlled substance without prescription; trafficking in fentanyl; possession of drug equipment. Bond: none.
• Kaila Joflecha Wieland, 29, 4700 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charges: methamphetamine manufacturing; trafficking in fentanyl; obstructing an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Joseph James Assavedo Prince, 47, Louisiana. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $120.
• Adrian W. Cunningham Washington, 26, 8200 block of Skile Road, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Heather Jones, 200 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charge: possession of controlled substance without prescription; possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Jesse Frank Mattice, 40, Lakeland. Charge: out-of county-warrant; failure to appear. Bond: $500.
• Dick Angelo Pineda Lopez, 34, Houston. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Edwin Santiago Guzman, 46, 11000 block of Kimberly Drive, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeamane Tyrone Evans, 44, 1400 block of East Cypress Street, Arcadia. Charges: sex offender violation - failure to register. Bond: $3,000.
• Richard Natavious Maybell, 25, 500 block of South Brevard, Arcadia. Charge: battery on a pregnant person. Bond: $1,000.
Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Glenda Marie Garcia, 49, 1500 block of Southeast Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: probation violation; fraud - willfully attempt to defraud urine test. Bond: none.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
