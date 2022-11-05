Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 50, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
Oscar M. Garcia Rodriguez, 37, Louisiana. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
Lindsey Fawn Morris, 30, 40 block of Sportsman Road, Rotonda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Rebecca Lynn Callahan, 24, 33000 block of Oilwell Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation or probation. Bond: none.
Steven Joseph Welker, 58, 4300 block of Chapman Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Wayne David Sloneker, 73, 200 block of West End Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Jerry Norris Bone, II, 53, 2100 block of Bermuda Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
Eric Robert Boucher, 35, 100 block of Flamingo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges; two counts failure to appear. Bond: none.
David Zane Benfatta, 19, 1200 block of Ramsdell Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts contributing to delinquency by causing child to commit delinquent act; petty theft, first offense; trespass on posted construction site; criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $16,000.
Trisha Dawn Canedy, 44, 18000 block of Morrison Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle; possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sadina Marie Rogers, 47, 5000 block of Linwood Road, Placida. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Robert James Barboza, 29, 1300 block of Sun Market Place, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Gregory Michael Beaudoin, 51, 5700 block of Gallopo Road, North Port. Charge: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Erick Adalbeto Castro-Bueso, 39, 1000 block of Laurel Road East, Nokomis. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Melissa Elizabeth Lawson, 40, Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christopher Grayson Boylan, 36, Pennsylvania. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Adam Thomas Birt, 27, homeless Bradenton. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, two counts possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $15,500.
Rabel Sultan Bajwa, 38, 16000 block of Curry Drive, Babcock Ranch. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Holly Ann Krizen, 39, 4200 block of Cockrell Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: fraud - using another person's ID. Bond: none.
Robert Allen Bishop, 43, Virginia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Rodney M. Jacobson, 76, 500 block of Suffolk Circle, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sener Cavus, 61, 3800 block of Bula Lane, North Port. Charge: aggravated assalt with intent to commit a felony. Bond: $35,000.
Irvin Henry Hoffman, 37, 7500 block of Lyncrest Street, North Port. Charges: possession of controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Jonathan Peters, 60, 3500 block of Samoa Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $3,500.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Juan Hilberto Ayala, 36, 1000 block of SE 9th Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
Irene Oralia Barrera, 66, 4800 block of NW Highway 70, Arcadia. Charge: pretrial violation. Bond: none.
Jeetendra Bunseelal, 43, Fort Lauderdale. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Giovanni Olvera Cervantes, 25, homeless, Arcadia. Charges: DUI with blood-alcohol level of 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in the vehicle, operating a vehicle without valid license. Bond: $240.
Compiled by Nancy J. Semon
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.