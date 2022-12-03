Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Victor Tolentino Castillo, 36, Mexico. Charges: operate motor vehicle without valid license; DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $2,500.
• Betty Gayle Regnier, 73, 18000 block of Dillon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
• Luis Vicente Campos Segura, 43, 2100 block of Harbor Voulevard. Charges: failure to appear misdemeanor - no new charge entry; underlying charge. Bond: none.
• James U. Collins III, 43, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
• Daniel Backus, 52, Wisconsin. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs third violation within 10 years; driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: $11,000.
• Herman Diaz-Aguilera, 22, Fort Myers. Charges: possession controlled substance without prescription; failure to register motor vehicle; operate motor vehicle without valid license; drug paraphernalia - possession or use of. Bond: $4,500.
• Wilton Ken Herbert, 55, homeless Fort Lauderdale. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $450.
• Dustin Toor Pitman, 37, Michigan. Charge: blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
• Brandon Nickell, 48, 6400 block of Mayport Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jessie Danielle Spruiell, 23, 10000 block of Carnegie Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Colt Andrew Boatright, 25, 200 block of West Effie Street, Arcadia. Charges: drug paraphernalia - possession or use of; two counts possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon; five counts possession of controlled substance without prescription; cocaine - possess with intent to sell; possession marijuana over 20 grams; removal of serial number from firearm; amphetamine - trafficking more than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Leonard Bean, 52, 200 block of Avalon Road, Venice. Charges: contempt of court: violation injunction protection domestic violence; contempt of court:P failure to appear: driving while license suspended; probation violation: DUI third outside of 10 years/refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $38,000.
• John Bowman Chisolm, 28, 10000 block of Treymore Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs (second or subsequent offense); DUI blood alcohol 0.15 or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
• Georgette Ann Doukas, 74, 300 block of Harvard Street, Venice. Charge: probation violation: violation of probation/reckless driving - DUI reduced. Bond: $1,500.
• James Joseph Raimer, 34, 600 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: drug equipment - possession and/or use. Bond: $50.
• Madison H. Ricke, 23, 200 block of North Portia Street, Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $3,000.
• Austin Scott Sachkar, 26, 1200 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charges: hit and run: leave scene of crash involving damage to property; DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: DUI damage to property or person of another; DUI - unlawful blood alcohol: DUI influence of alcohol or drugs. Bond: $740.
• Kenneth Milot Samedi, 50 500 block of Ridgewood Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of trespassing: property not structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brian Mitchell Herndon, 35, 2700 block of Traverse Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation: possess controlled substance/felony petit theft; violation of probation - possess controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Sheila Marie Higdon, 42, Old Town, Florida. Charge: out of county warrant (Dixie): violation of probation traffic in stolen property. Bond: none.
Florida Highway Patrol - Venice reported the following arrest:
• Patricia Erin Rowe, 59, Minneapolis. Charges: drugs - possess controlled substance without prescription; DUI - unlawful blood alcohol - influence of alcohol or drugs; moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked or revocation status. Bond: $7,500.
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Francheska Michelle Santos, Sarasota. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
