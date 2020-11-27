The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Austin James Vowell, 23, 6000 block of Bernadean Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Bonnie Jean Love, 50, 10000 block of Roberts Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

Clifford Eugene Heskett, 37, 11000 block of Pineapple Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, and battery-second offense. Bond: $20,000.

Matthew Paul Sava, 19, unknown, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $3,500.

Jessica Leigh Umphries, 39, homeless. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, and grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: $4,500.

Heather Dawn Gotcher, 43, 3000 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear for a misdemeanor, two counts of underlying charges. Bond: $1,250.

Daniel Robert Naylor, 31, 800 block of Conreid Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, resisting an officer without violence, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.

Jeffrey David Gurliaccio, 49, 4000 block of Pinnacle Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Sheila Lynn McBeth, 65, 14000 block of Stradler Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: None.

Lilibeth Martinez, 35, Panama City, Florida. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $15,000.

Alexis Reyes-Mora, 34, Panama City, Florida. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $3,500.

Roberto Gonzalez, 45, Opa Locka, Florida. Charges: driving without insurance and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.

John Todd Hurt, 53, Hilliard, Ohio. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Miguel Angel Cabrera Rojas, 35, Hialeah, Florida. Charge: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Kendell Arlo Morrison, 32, homeless. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.


Jasmine Nicole Villarreal, 28, 22000 Marshall Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Megan Nichole Moorefield, 24, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

James Edward Kirts, 49, 21000 block of Birwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: $1,500.

Ronny Lee Shelton, 35, homeless. Charges: grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, resisting arrest by law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Angela Marie Valyou, 39, 28000 block of Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear, underlying charge. Bond: $2,500.

Terrell Jaleel Browne, 28, 300 block of Skyland Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Jonathan Patrick Mandel, 43, Lehigh Acres. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Joseph John Austin, 65, 1100 block of South Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Nicole Christina Hinchcliffe, 33, 9000 block of Tacoma Avenue, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery on a person using a deadly weapon. Bond: 3,500.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Kyle Burkett, 33, 23000 block of Glen Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,500.

Gregg Marlatt, 50, 700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Robert Porvaznik, 18, 4000 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: attached registration/license plate not assigned. Bond: $200.

Matthew Rosenwald, 21, 100 block of Long Meadow Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Najee Bynum, 24, Orlando. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Sue Erwin

