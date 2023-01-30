The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Russell Howard Hall, 59, of Sarasota. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
• Darrenteeno Shakur Anderson, 29, of Reserve, Louisiana. Charges: failure to register as a convicted felon, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, carrying a concealed or unlicensed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and use of a firearm while committing a felony. Bond: none.
• Daniel David O'Brien, 42, 600 block of Edmund Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Javario Anton Barron, 36, 27100 block of Adams Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Mary Mandaglio, 76, 100 block of Kings Highway, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and battery. Bond: $4,500.
• Kelsey Sagrillo, 29, 25300 block of Isla Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Caleb James Grimm, 29, 16200 block of Quesa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Elijah Bronsfield Sr., 58, 2500 block of Warn Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and battery. Bond: $20,000.
• Joseph Allen Dillow, 44, 700 block of Edgemere Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license revoked and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Sharon Marie Cole, 49, 300 block of Azui Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Randall Charles Bioski Jr., 34, 1500 block of Airy Court, North Port. Charges: DUI and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $3,000.
• Austin Canales, 28, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of marijuana more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jerson Wulder Velasquez, 42, of Houston, Texas. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Jesharae Breannea Jackson, 28, of Fort Myers, Florida. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $250.
• Juan Cesar Sarat-Ajanel, 26, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Arthur Barnard Hinson Jr., 24, 200 block of Macon Road, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Christopher Michael Guiliano, 49, 27100 block of Partin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person of another, refusal to submit to testing, and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Gabriel Alejandro Sosa, 30, of Venice. Charges: battery and hindering communication with law enforcement or court officials. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ethan Marc Duda, 25, 500 block of Blackburn Street, Englewood. Charges: moving traffic violation: driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $740.
• John Arthur Arismendez, 44, 22000 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
• Kecia Marie Dixon, 48, 1000 block of Halacka Road, North Port. Charges: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
• Thomas William Young, 43, 3000 block of Nemo Avenue, North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Dasniel Barrera, 26, 5500 block of Southwest Smith Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: kidnap. Bond: none.
• Ramiro Martinez, 26, 1200 block of Southeast Second Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
• Jaciel Delacruz Sanjuan, 33, Wachula. Charge: operate motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Kristen Elizabeth Ray, 29, 6300 block of Northeast County Road 660, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.
• Jeffrey Rotoli, 30, Jacksonville. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Monica Lee Hicks, 24, 200 block of Rogers South Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery with deadly weapon and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.
• Joseph Adam Redfearn Jr., 21, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charges: fraud: illegal use of credit cards and larceny (grant theft more than $300 but less than $5,000). Bond: none.
• Nicole Elizabeth Williams, 28, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary, larceny (grand theft of firearm), possession of weapon or ammo by convicted felon, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, drug equipment and or use, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, use two-way communication device to facilitate felony, and multiple failures to appear in court. Bond: none.
• Ruben Daniel Martinez, 24, 1400 SE Sunset Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Alexi Karrisa Phillips, 18, 1500 block of NE Strickland Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the following arrest:
• Eric Michael Barr, 40, North Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.