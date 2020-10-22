A Punta Gorda man was arrested after State Probation seized 73 bags of powder cocaine and crack cocaine packaged for sale, police say.

The bags of narcotics add up to 25 grams in total.

The Punta Gorda Police Department arrested Abimael Perez-Carmona, 23, on charges of out of county warrant, cocaine possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet specialized area, cocaine possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of church and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Perez-Carmona lives in the Seven Palms Apartments complex, police say, which is near Charlotte High School and Deep Creek Community Church. 

He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments