A North Port man allegedly didn’t drive sober, but did get pulled over — after crashing into a road sign warning motorists to drive safely.
Bounty Cheramy, 22, drove into a sign trailer that was part of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash happened on Sunday in Port Charlotte on the 1600 block of Tamiami Trail. He blew breath samples of .166, and .161, according to CCSO. The legal limit for driving under the influence of alcohol is 0.08.
CCSO said it often places safety signs in "problem areas" in order to educate drivers.
Cheramy was arrested and charged with DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. He was bonded out on $6,000.
