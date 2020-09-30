A Port Charlotte man was put behind bars after allegedly choking, sexually assaulting and holding a woman hostage.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the hospital where the victim was being treated for injuries, police say.
Kenneth Moreland, 29, allegedly videotaped himself sexually assaulting a woman while she was unconscious, according to an arrest report. He later injured and threatened to kill the woman, the report said.
The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries.
Moreland was arrested Tuesday and is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond. He is charged with sexual battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, false imprisonment of a person against their will and domestic battery by strangulation.
