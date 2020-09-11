A Port Charlotte man was arrested on a charge of sexual battery on a child younger than 12 years old after a girl told a second-grade teacher that she was afraid to go home, police say.
A school resource officer responded to Deep Creek Elementary School, and the girl was taken to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, where she said her mother’s friend, later identified as Justin Wayne McMunn, assaulted her and took a photo of her, police say.
The victim’s mother said that she was unaware of the incident, and the day it happened, McMunn, 32, was supposed to wake up her children and get them ready for school, police say.
McMunn was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and booked into the Charlotte County Jail on $150,000 bond.
The arrest report identifies McMunn as homeless. Prior charges for McMunn in Charlotte County dating back to 2017 include two theft charges, marijuana possession and controlled substance possession.
