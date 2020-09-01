A Punta Gorda man was arrested Friday after he tried to have his dog euthanized in September.
The dog, Bruno, had blood all over him, masses on his chest, and his face and left front leg were extremely swollen, when his owner brought him to the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte, according to a letter to the State Attorney’s Office.
Bruno’s owner, David Brown, 57, told the AWL that Bruno was diagnosed with cancer last year, and he wanted to have him put down. Bruno was transported to Punta Gorda Animal Hospital to be examined, a document says.
The hospital determined that Bruno did not have cancer, but that he may have been bitten by a venomous snake 4 to 5 days prior, and was untreated for the bite. Bruno was also underweight, infested with fleas, and the masses on him were neurotic abscesses filled with blood and puss.
Bruno’s health declined, and he got a blood transfusion before declining again. There were no more options for treatment, Animal Control said, and he was euthanized.
A necropsy was performed on Bruno and it was determined that Bruno had sepsis from wounds that were left untreated for a long period of time.
“It is in this officer’s opinion that the owner, David Brown, abandoned his animal and refused to perform the legal obligations for care and support of his animal,” said Animal Control Officer Reannon Juergensen in a letter to the State Attorney’s Office. “He abandoned his animal to suffer by failing to provide care and sustenance for his animal.”
Animal Control’s investigation concluded that Bruno suffered needlessly as a result of Brown’s actions.
A warrant was put out for Brown, and he was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Friday in a Walmart parking lot.
Brown was charged with abandonment of animals and torture inflict pain serious physical injury death. He was bonded out on $7,500 and has a court date set for October 10.
Brown did not immediately return a request for comment.
