PUNTA GORDA — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a rigid air compressor from behind a Punta Gorda bicycle shop.

The Punta Gorda Police Department posted surveillance photos of the suspect wearing a black hoodie on its Facebook page, asking for the public’s help. The theft occurred during the early morning hours of Dec. 5 behind the ACME Bicycle Shop located at 615 Cross St.

Anyone with information is asked contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Anyone who submits information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

