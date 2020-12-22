Murdock Walmart suspect

Deputies are searching for this man.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at the Murdock Walmart on Dec. 2. 

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 941-639-0013.


Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

