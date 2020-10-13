The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole two laptops from the Port Charlotte Target store on Sunday.

The suspect fled in a silver Jeep SUV, according to CCSO. He is believed to be involved with another theft at the Target in Cape Coral.

CCSO is asking anyone with information to call 941-639-0013 or submit an anonymous tip through its mobile app.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

