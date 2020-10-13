The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole two laptops from the Port Charlotte Target store on Sunday.
The suspect fled in a silver Jeep SUV, according to CCSO. He is believed to be involved with another theft at the Target in Cape Coral.
CCSO is asking anyone with information to call 941-639-0013 or submit an anonymous tip through its mobile app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.