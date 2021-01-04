Dillards.jpg

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, this subject committed battery on a security officer who was over 65 years old, at Dillard's in Port Charlotte Town Center Mall.

Deputies are searching for an unknown woman who committed battery on a security officer over 65 years old at Dillard’s in Port Charlotte Town mall on Saturday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The subject was a black woman who was accompanied by one other black woman and two black men, CCSO said.

After the alleged battery, the four people fled in a Black Chevy Malibu with an out-of-state tag that has red, white and blue graphics, with a possible number of JR7662, deputies said.

CCSO asks anyone who can identify this person to contact the agency at 941-639-0013, send CCSO a message through Facebook, or send an anonymous tip through the agency’s mobile app.


